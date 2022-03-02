MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Sandra Stewart announced Jermaine Jones, 38, from Pike Road, Alabama received 188 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on March 1, 2022. Additionally, Jones is required to serve five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, in November 2018, agents from the Central Alabama Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a car driving in Elmore County.

After approaching the car, agents requested both the driver and passenger to step outside the vehicle. Following the individuals stepping out of the vehicle, agents noticed a bulge in the passenger’s clothing, which contained 83 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The passenger identified the driver, Jermaine Jones, as the owner of the drugs. Authorities arrested both Jones and the passenger.

Jones discussed with law enforcement about his stay at a motel in Montgomery, Alabama, and consented for authorities to search the room.

At the hotel, agents found a vehicle outside of Jones’ room that matched a key found in his pocket at the time of the arrest.

Inside the car, authorities found another 362 grams of methamphetamine. Jones later admitted ownership of the meth in the vehicle outside his hotel room and located on the passenger.

At the time of Jones’ arrest in November 2018, he was under supervised release from a 2016 conviction for federal gun and drug violations. Jones previously served 26 months in prison for those gun and drug charges

A federal grand jury indicted Jones for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance on July 14, 2021. He pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 20, 2021.

The Central Alabama Drug Task Force, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the United States Postal Inspections Service collaborated to investigate the case. Assistant United States Attorney Brandon Bates prosecuted Jones’ case.