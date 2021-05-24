Plea deal offered in Destinee Virgin murder case

COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) — A Columbus man accused of killing his former girlfriend in 2018 has a plea offer from the state that could prevent him from serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Markel Ervin has been offered life with the possibility of parole in the shooting death of Destinee Virgin on Sept. 22, 2018, according to Ervin’s attorney Michael Eddings.

There has been a hearing scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. in Judge William C. Rumer’s court. Eddings said he expects his client to take the deal that would make him eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

Ervin has been in the Muscogee County jail since police say he gunned Virgin down in the middle of Macon Road as she was trying to get away from him.

He had previously been charged with the kidnapping of Virgin earlier in 2018. He is accused of shooting her to death shortly after he was released from jail.

“Everything has been conveyed to him,” Eddings said of his client. “All of the evidence has been exposed to him.”

District Attorney Mark Jones said he was hopeful there would be a plea deal.