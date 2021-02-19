Police: 2008 cold case murder was a robbery gone bad

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus woman accused of killing a man in 2008 made her first appearance in Recorder’s Court Friday morning.

An investigator who has been working on the case on and off since 2016 says the murder was a robbery gone wrong.

Shanita Wyatt, 40, faces a murder charge in the death of Paul Hill. Multiple witnesses told Columbus Police Detective Stuart Carter that Wyatt said she was involved with Hill’s murder, according to court testimony.

Hill was last seen alive on March, 25, 2008. He was found dead on April 2, 2008. A small-caliber handgun was used in the murder of Hill, said Carter.

During the 2008 investigation, an item of jewelry was discovered. Wyatt told witnesses the item belonged to Hill, Carter said. Hill’s death was a robbery gone wrong, according to Carter.

Wyatt was a known prostitute, and she told police Hill was a possible client, the detective told the court.

Witnesses told police Wyatt said she and a male co-defendant were going to “hit a lick” the night of the murder. Carter said that’s a street term for robbery. When Wyatt returned from Hill’s Marathon Drive home, she told witnesses that “he didn’t have to kill that man.” Carter said Wyatt was referring to her co-defendant.

Police have not yet issued warrants for the second suspect.

Judge Julius Hunter denied bond for Wyatt. Her case has been bound over to superior court.