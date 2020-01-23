POLICE: All five adults arrested in Upatoi home invasion have criminal records

All five of the adults arrested in the Upatoi home invasion muder of 21-year-old Cross Henderson have had prior run-ins with the law, according to a search of Muscogee County arrest records.

Columbus police previously said that Henderson was killed in a suspected home invasion.

Ceuion English, 23, was arrested in 2016 on home invasion and aggravated assault charges. Those charges were dropped in April of 2017.

Anthony Foster, 23, was arrested on family violence charges in 2016. He later pleaded guilty to simple battery charges and was sentenced to probation.

Trevonuis Williams, 22, was arrested on domestic violence charges last year and pleaded guilty to simple battery.

Laqwane Kindred, 26, was arrested on multiple misdemeanor obstruction and loitering charges in 2014. He pleaded guilty. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor marijuana charges.

Mercedes Kraft, 17, was arrested last year on simple battery charges and they were later dismissed.

In addition to the five adults arrested, a juvenile female was also taken into custody on the home invasion.

English, Foster, Williams, Kindred and Kraft are scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday. That hearing will likely be rescheduled to Tuesday.

Police are not saying what led to the arrests. The Recorder’s Court hearing is where more information on the reason for the arrests will be made public.