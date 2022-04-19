BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Buena Vista Police Department is searching for a Richland man wanted in connection to an incident at a gas station last week in which shots were fired with more than a dozen people nearby.

Police say they are searching for Raheem Ryan White, age 27, in connection to the incident that happened in the early morning hours of Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Gas N Go store, located at the corner of 6th Avenue and Broad Street.

The incident was captured on the store’s security cameras.

According to police, at around 1:20 a.m., an individual now identified as White, drove into the gas station’s parking lot in an older model white Dodge Ram truck. White was then involved in a “physical altercation” with another unidentified individual at the station’s gas pumps.

Police described White’s actions as “pre-meditated” during the altercation.

Police said White fired his gun, a .40 caliber pistol, at the second individual described by police as “the victim” in the incident “without any provocation.”

According to police, the incident happened “less than 50 ft. of a public highway in an open parking lot where over a dozen of innocent by-standers were.”

Police added of White’s actions, “his conduct was very reckless, he created a situation of unreasonable risk that could have led to death or great bodily harm.

No serious injuries were reported in the shooting incident.

In a release police said, “Raheem is considered armed and dangerous. He has shown his eagerness to fire a weapon and needs to be taken off the streets immediately. He must be held accountable for his actions.”

At the time of the incident, White was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 168 pounds.

Police said White has several active arrest warrants:

Aggravated Assault (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (Felony)

Discharge of a Firearm near a Public Highway (Misdemeanor) and Reckless Conduct (Misdemeanor)

Anyone with information about Raheem White should contact please call 911 or the Buena Vista Police Department at 229.649.3673.