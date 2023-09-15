BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A high school band director was arrested after refusing to stop his band from performing after a football game in Birmingham Thursday night.

More News from WRBL

The incident took place after a victory from Minor High School at P.D. Jackson-Olin High School. According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers started clearing out the stadium after the game ended and noticed both schools’ bands still performing.

Officers spoke with both schools’ band directors to stop playing music so attendees would leave the stadium. According to the BPD, J.O.’s band stopped but Minor’s band director instructed his band to continue performing.

Officers then attempted to take the band director into custody for disorderly conduct when a fight broke out between themselves and Birmingham City Schools security. During the fight, officers attempted to get the band director to put his hands behind his back. An officer tased the band director after he allegedly pushed him.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel treated the band director at the scene and transported him to UAB Hospital. After his release, officers transported the band director to the Birmingham City Jail where he was booked in and bonded out.

Officers obtained arrest warrants for disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest for the band director, who was not named in the release.

Because of the use of force by an officer in this arrest, the BPD’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating this incident.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred after the Minor and Jackson-Olin football game,” wrote Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin in a statement. “I am in the process of gathering all the facts and feel it would be inappropriate to comment further until that process is complete. I urge everyone not to jump to conclusions.”