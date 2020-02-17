Police arrest man after release from hospital for South Columbus murder

Columbus police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Shovawn Baker last week in the 2400 block of Rice Street.

Trey Campbell, 27, was taken into custody by police and charged with the homicide, according to a news release.

Baker was transported to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus where he died of the injuries.

Campbell was also shot in the altercation, police said. He was found near the area of south Columbus where Baker was found. Campbell, too, was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. Campbell underwent surgery and was released from the hospital.

Campbell was arrested and charged with murder. His Recorder’s Court hearing is Thursday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information on Baker’s death to contact Cpl. at Cpl. Roy Green at 706-225-4261 or roygreen@columbusga.org.