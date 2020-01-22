Police arrest 6 suspects in weekend Upatoi Ridge murder

UPDATE 01/21/2019: Six suspects have been arrested in connection to a deadly home invasion in Upatoi Ridge over the weekend.

Anthony Foster, age 23, Ceuion English, age 23, Trevonuis Williams, age 22, Laqwane Kindred, age 26, Mercedes Kraft, age 17, and an unidentified juvenile are all being charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cross Henderson.

Henderson was shot in his lower back early Saturday and died at the Piedmont Regional Trauma Center.

Lt. Greg Touchberry says the suspects were arrested after the CPD SWAT team, with assistance the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department, and the Columbus Fire Department executed several search warrants and arrest warrants Wednesday.



ORIGINAL:

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Two men have been arrested in connection with the weekend home invasion that left 21-year-old Cross Henderson of Upatoi dead.

Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk tells News 3 that the investigation continues and additional arrests could be forthcoming.

Ceuion English, 23, and Anthony Foster, 23, were booked into the Muscogee County Jail on murder charges Wednesday.

Lt. Greg Touchberry, head of the Columbus Police Department homicide unit, was contacted late Wednesday. He would not confirm if English or Foster were booked in connection with the Upatoi home invasion and murder.

Lt. Touchberry said a news release would be forthcoming.

News 3 checked every intake entry for Jan. 22 for bookings into the Muscogee County Jail. English and Foster were the only two suspects booked into the jail Wednesday who face murder charges.

Foster is facing charges of robbery, simple battery and murder. English is facing a murder charge.

Henderson was shot in his lower back early Saturday and died at the Piedmont Regional Trauma Center. Police have previously said the incident was a home invasion.