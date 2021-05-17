Police: Car in deadly crash going 105 mph just before impact

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man facing vehicular homicide charges for an April hit-and-run made his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

WRBL News 3 was the only local news outlet in the courtroom. Police said excessive speed was a factor in the Buena Vista Road crash that killed Mary Carter and severely injured her husband, Milton Carter.

According to testimony, Cedric Dent, Jr., was driving 105 mph on Buena Vista Road before his Dodge Challenger slammed into the Carter’s sedan.

Dent appeared in Recorder’s Court in a wheelchair still suffering from injuries in the April 11th crash. He was ordered held without bond.

The car’s computer shows Dent was travelling 105 mph four seconds before impact near I-185. At impact he was doing 61 mph in the 35 mph zone.

The computer showed that Dent was doing 120 mph at Buena Vista Road and Schatulga Road two hours before the crash.

In addition to vehicular homicide charges, he also faces hit and run, reckless driving, DUI and speeding.

Police testimony revealed both vehicles caught on fire as a result of the collision, which video that night showed.

“My opinion on the speeding is at this point it’s circumspect,” Susan Henderson, Dent’s attorney. “Diagnostics are often misfired or wrong in automobiles. They are fallible. My intent is to seek other areas on Buena Vista Road that may have video evidence that would support what my client is saying.”

Police say there is video from a nearby business that shows the impact, and the speed Dent was travelling as Milton Carter pulled onto the road.

Police say Dent’s Blood Alcohol Content was .19. In Georgia, .08 constitutes DUI.