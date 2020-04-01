Police charge Auburn man in residential burglary case

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man was charged and taken into custody by the Auburn Police Division for felony and misdemeanor warrants in a residential burglary case from March 31.

Kevin W. Fitch, 33 of Auburn, was charged with felony and misdemeanor Burglary Third Degree, Theft of Property Fourth degree ,and Criminal Trespass. He was taken into custody on March 31, when Auburn officers responded to reports of a residential burglary on Canton Avenue.

Arriving at the scene, officers found a home that was entered unlawfully and discovered some property had been stolen. Fitch was identified as a suspect and was found at a home on White S treet.

Police charged Fitch with counts of burglary Third Degree and Theft of Property Fourth Degree and taken into custody. Then, Fitch was charged with the additional count of Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree after it was confirmed he was previoulsy banned from entering the home where officers found him.

Now, Fitch is in custody at the Lee County Jail on a $4,300 bond.