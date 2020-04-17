Police charge Columbus man with seven crimes, including rape and hi-jacking a motor vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a man in custody facing multiple charges with a court appearance scheduled for April 18, to be continued April 22.

Antonio Maurice Robinson was charged with seven different crimes by the Columbus Police Department and is scheduled for a Recorder’s Court hearing on April 18 at 9 a.m., which police say will be continued to Wednesday April 22 at 9 a.m.

Robinson faces the following charges:

  • Theft by Taking Auto
  • Entering an Auto
  • Hi-Jacking a Motor Vehicle
  • Kidnapping
  • Aggravated Sodomy
  • Rape
  • Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime

No further information was given by police relating to the case or the charges.

