Police confirm shooting in Phenix City at intersection 14th Court and 17th Street

The Phenix City Police Department have confirmed a shooting that occurred today at the intersection of 14th Court and 17th Street in Phenix City, Ala at 11:55 a.m.

According to police, an argument broke out between the occupants of two vehicles. Shots were exchanged between them and two subjects were injured.

The individuals who sustained injuries were taken to Piedmont Medical to receive treatment, say police. Several subjects were taken into custody.

At this time, the names of the individuals will not be released, pending further investigation, say police.

Police ask that if you have further information on this case, to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.