Police detective says Jackson wanted to express remorse over killings in a letter, during interview with police

Travane Brandon Jackson, the man charged with murdering three of his children and their mother entered a plea of not guilty during his appearance in Recorder’s Court today.

Following the hearing, new information in the case was confirmed by lead Columbus detective Matthew Sitler.

“During an interview with the suspect, Jackson admitted guilt for the killings,” said Sitler.

27-year-old Brandon Jackson has been charged with four counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of Jerrica Spellman and the three children they shared, three-year-old King Jackson, one-year-old Kensley Jackson, and one-month-old Kristin.

Jackson entered the courtroom in shackles. He stood before the judge for barely a minute, but it was long enough for him to declare his plea, “Not guilty.”

Det. Sitler said that during an interview with police, Jackson also said that “he wanted to write a hand written note to family members expressing his remorse.”

Outside, after the plea hearing, family and friends of Jerrica Spellman said, regardless of the suspect’s plea in court, Jackson wrote three letters to various family members admitting to the murders, expressing remorse, and asking for forgiveness.

James Freeman, the brother of murder victim Jerrica Spellman, told News 3 that he received a letter from Jackson admitting that he committed the crimes. Freeman said he and two other family members received apology letters from Jackson, which he says were hand-delivered by police detectives to family members of the victims. Freeman would not give the names of the other two people who received letters.

The courtroom was packed with family members and friends of the victims. Also, there was a larger presence of security for this plea hearing, with extra officers stationed around the courtroom.

Police say that while they have a substantial amount of evidence, they have not confirmed information about the type of weapon used in the killings. Police have also finished at the crime scene.

Following today’s hearing, the case is now bound over to Superior Court.