Police: Dothan man charged after trying to kill man with a car

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he tried to run a man over Saturday.

An officer with the Dothan Police Department said Marquez Rishawn Lynn tried to use his Chrysler 200 to kill a man on the 300 block of Tara Street in Dothan. The victim managed to get out of the car’s way but suffered some injuries in the process.

According to police, this was the second time Lynn tried to kill the man, having tried on Friday.

Lynn is in the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond.