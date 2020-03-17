Police working to identify suspect of Midtown Synovus Bank robbery

UPDATE (5:28 P.M.): Following the robbery at the Synovus near Midtown Medical Center, police are asking for help from the public identifying the suspect and have released new surveillance footage.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, a brown baseball hat, and brown boots. He is said to have walked into the bank and demanded money at the location, then left with an undetermined amount of cash, fleeing on foot.





Police say that after leaving the bank, the suspect removed the baseball hat and blue jacket a short distance away and was last seen wearing a light blue/white checkered short sleeve buttoned shirt with blue jeans and brown boots.

Police ask anyone that recognizes the subject in the photos to call the Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-653-3400 or 706-225-4313. Detective J. Austin is the lead investigator for this incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: Columbus Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are investigating a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery at the Synovus branch office at 1700 10th Avenue, according to police.

That location is across the street from the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Medical Center and the historic Linwood Cemetery.

No additional details are available at this time. News 3 will update this article as new details become available.