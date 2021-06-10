Police: Four arrested in Opelika drug bust

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Law enforcement in Opelika, Ala. made four arrests after searching a home on Airport Road and finding what they believe is “a large quantity” of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and several guns.

The Lee County SWAT Team joined the Opelika Police Narcotics division in executing the search warrant, according to a news release.

Arrests and charges:

Mitchel Welborn, 48: drug trafficking; manufacture of controlled substance, first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia

Charles Buchanan, 52: possession of a controlled substance

Nicholas Holloway, 18: posession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, second degree

Christopher Garrett, 38: arrested for Writ of Arrest from the Lee County Sheriff’s office.

Police said the case is still under investigation. Additional charges are pending. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Opelika Police Department Narcotics Division at (334) 705-5220. You can also call the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.