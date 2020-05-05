Police have a man in custody for murder of Quincy Atkins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a man in custody on active warrants for murder, following a May 4 standoff at the intersection of Muscogee Drive and Lenox Drive.

Jessie Harper, 23, still at large

Tyshaun Sylvester, 23 of Columbus, was wanted for the April 18 murder of Quincy Atkins, who was killed on Cusseta Road. Atkins was 20 at the time of his death. Police say Sylvester will appear in Recorder’s Court on May 7 at 9 a.m., and additional charges are pending.

Police are also looking for a second suspect in Atkins’s murder, Jessie Harper, 23.

Harper is still at large and police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call Det. Jason Carden at 706-225-4395 or get in touch by email at jcarden@columbusga.org.