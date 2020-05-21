Police have suspect in custody for identity fraud, theft charges, card fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Financial Crimes Unit has a suspect in custody for multiple charges after a man in South Carolina reported an inquiry on his credit report from Extreme Power Sports.

After reporting the credit inquiry, the victim called Extreme Power Sports to let them know he had not applied for a vehicle with them. The manager told him na online application with all of his information had been sent in and pre-approved.

It was determined that someone had used a false-identification card and all of the information in the loan paperwork belonged to the victim in South Carolina.

The suspect had tried to purchase a 2020 Honda Talon UTV/ATV worth $24,000. The vehicle was prevented from being fraudulently purchased by the suspects after police worked with the manager at Extreme Power Sports.

Police officers went to Extreme Power Sports ahead of when the suspect was supposed to arrive to pick up the Talon. The suspect, later identified by police as Jeffery Jones, 33, had showed up at Extreme Power Sports with a U-Haul rented out of Jesup, Ga. with the same fraudulent information from the application, as well as another man.

When he arrived at the scene with the U-Haul, police took Jones into custody. He has been charged with Identity Fraud, Felony Criminal Attempt Theft by Deception, Possession of False Identification Card, and Financial Transaction Fraud. All of his charges are felonies, according to police.

Jones is currently in the Muscogee County Jail. He was taken in without incident. The case is still under investigation.