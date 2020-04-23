Police identify suspect in series of vehicle break-ins, auto thefts, financial crimes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police say that a suspect has been identified and apprehended for multiple charges, including theft and gang activity.

Tresean Marquez Persaud, 19, was identified as a suspect by the Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit for a series of vehicle break-ins, auto thefts, and financial card thefts/usages in the Muscogee County area during the first two weeks of April.

Warrants were issued for his arrest and he was apprehended on April 14.

Police say Persaud targeted multiple neighborhoods, including Sequoia Drive, Charter Oaks, Ritch Haven Drive, Robin’s Nest Subdivision, Schomburg Road, and Weems Road.

Investigations continue as police work to identify additional suspects, and incidents, committed by Persaud and others. Police say Persaud is a validated member of the Gangster Disciples.

Police have listed 11 cases cleared after Persaud was apprehended, totaling 20 charges:

Theft by Taking (Motor Vehicle) – 4 counts

Entering an Auto – 7 counts

Financial Transaction Card Theft – 3 counts

Financial Transaction Card Fraud – 4 counts

Participation in Criminal Gang Activity – 2 counts

Investigations are still developing, and police anticipate additional arrests.