COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in north Columbus that left one man dead.

The shooting happened outside Soho Bar and Grill in a strip shopping center along Milgen Road.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s office identified the victim as 43-year-old Rickett Carter.,

The initial police call came just before 3 a.m Wednesday.

Before sunrise, Columbus Police homicide detectives were still working the scene.

There were two clusters of what appeared to be shell casings in the parking lot directly in front of the bar. Additional details are not available.

News three will continue to report the story throughout the day.