COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting at Wellborn Drive and York Court.

Police say the shooting happened Wednesday night at around 10:30 p.m.

According to investigators, one male victim was injured in a drive-by shooting. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400 or 911.