Police investigating late night shooting on Broadway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department received a call about rounds being fired on Broadway at 2:28 a.m. on May 28.

Police say multiple rounds were fired in the area between 11th and 1st Avenue.

There were minor superficial injuries that police say may have not been related directly to the gunfire.

A witness at the scene told News 3 five shots were fired off at near the Synovus ATM on Broadway and there were people on the ground.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for the latest information and details.