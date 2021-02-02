Police investigating multiple overnight shootings in Columbus that injured 3 victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating three shootings across the city that happened overnight on Feb. 1, 2021. According to police, none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police say that the three cases being investigated now happened on Lawyers Lane and Rigdon Road, at Avalon Apartments near Cusseta Road, and on Farley Drive.

The first shooting reported on Rigdon Road near Lawyers Lane happened when the victim was walking on Rigdon Road. He was shot in the shoulder, but police say he did not see which direction the shot came from, or any vehicles fleeing the area. The victim was transported to the ER by a passerby, police say.

The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery/Assault Division is following up on the case. The victim’s injury is reportedly not life-threatening.

A shooting at the Avalon Apartments left a victim with a graze wound after police say an unknown person or persons shot multiple times into his second floor apartment from the sidewalk. The victim was treated at the scene by EMS and not taken to the hospital. There are no known suspects at this time.

A third shooting, around 1:11 a.m. on Feb. 2 on Farley Drive, left a woman struck once after multiple shots were fired while she was in bed. Police say the victim’s injury is serious but not life-threatening. Two other individuals were also in the residence at the time but were not injured.

Police say the Farley Drive shooting was a drive-by, and the residence was damage, but no other homes were struck.