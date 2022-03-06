COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot.

Multiple police units are on scene near the skate center and crime scene tape is up.

Officials with the Columbus Police Department confirm one man was shot. He has been transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. The man’s condition is not available at this time.

Columbus Fire and EMS, along with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.