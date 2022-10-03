LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lanett Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday. According to officials, on Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:30 p.m., police responded to North 14th Court, the Old Jackson Heights Community, after reports a person had been shot.

Police said the individual was treated by Lanett Fire and EMS, and transported to an area hospital for further medical treatment.

The suspect in the shooting remains at large, according to police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lanett Police Department at 334-644-2146. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867 or online at www.215stop.com.