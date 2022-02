COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A shooting investigation is underway on Dawson Street in Columbus.

According to police the shooting happened at 10:22 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2022, in the 2800 block of Dawson Street.

Police identified the person who was shot as a black male. The individual’s condition is not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for new details as they become available.