Police investigating shooting on Decatur Court

UPDATE – Chief Deputy Cororner Freeman Worley confirms he has been called to Piedmont Columbus Hospital in relation to the shooting the happened on Decatur Court.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence at a home located on Decatur Court in Columbus where police are investigating a shooting.

Multiple police units have responded to the scene at the 900 block of Decatur Court and police tape is cordoning off a home on the street.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

