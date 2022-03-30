COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a threat directed at St. Francis – Emory Healthcare on Manchester Expressway.

The threat, which was deemed “credible” by hospital officials, happened sometime in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 30, 2022 and police were immediately notified.

Following the threat, security was enhanced at the hospital, including the increased presence of Columbus Police on site.

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare issued the following statement in response to the incident:

“St. Francis-Emory Healthcare’s top priority is the safety of our patients, employees and visitors. We take any threat to this safety very seriously. Early this morning, we responded quickly to threatening comments and followed the appropriate protocols, notifying the authorities to investigate and manage the matter. Out of an abundance of caution, we have implemented appropriate security precautions at our main hospital campus and increased security measures. We are currently working with the Columbus Police Department on this matter, and we want to ensure our community that patients, staff and guests are safe at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare and we will continue normal operations for the day.”

No injuries have been reported.

Additionally, no arrests have been made in connection to the threat.