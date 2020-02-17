Police issue murder warrant for suspect in 12th Street shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has issued a murder warrant for a suspect wanted in the shooting death of Dorian Gibson on Jan. 17.

Police have identified Derick Garnell Jones, 17, as a suspect in Gibson’s death at Warren Williams Apartments on 12th Street.

On Jan. 17, police were called to the Warren Williams Apartments to investigate a reported shooting. When they arrived, police found Gibson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Soon after, Gibson died from his injuries, according to police.

The Homicide Unit assumed the investigation and developed Jones as a suspect. On Feb. 4, they issued a Murder Warrant for Jones’ arrest.

Jones is described as 5’5″ and weighing 130-150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call CPD at 911 or contact Sgt. Dexter Wysinger at 706-225-4469.