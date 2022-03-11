MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a business burglary and requests public help identifying the suspects.

Investigators with the Montgomery Police Department disclosed photos of an individual wanted for burglary and theft.

On March 8, 2022, an unknown individual forcefully entered a business located on Rigby Street in Montgomery, Alabama.

The suspect stole multiple items, including tablets and food.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!