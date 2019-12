COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects responsible for robbing an elderly person.

CPD officials say the armed robbery happened on Nov. 30 at around 9:10 p.m. at the Liberty Gas Station on Fort Benning Road. The suspects took the elderly victim’s car.

Anyone with information should contact the Robbery/Assault Unit at (706)225-4259.