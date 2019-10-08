Police looking to identify robbery suspects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police need your help identifying suspects that they believe are breaking into vehicles parked at Todd’s Auto Clinic.

Police believe the break in happened between October 3rd and 6th during early morning hours, between 3:00 and 5:00 a.m. Several items were reportedly stolen, say police.

Police pulled the photos above from surveillance footage at Todd’s Auto Clinic.

CPD asks if you have information contact Detective V. Duncan at 706-225-4242 or the Burglary and Theft Unit at 706-653-3424.

