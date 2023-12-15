PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City police have made an arrest in connection with Tuesday night’s murder of Ryan Boles, 23.

Police officials are not releasing details yet about the person in custody, but have called an 11 a.m. news conference to release additional details.

Boles was killed in a back parking lot of the Synovus bank building on 13th St. in Phenix City. District Attorney Rick Chancey said Boles was leaving an afterhours event sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce when he was killed.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Previous Coverage: