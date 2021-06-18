Police make second arrest in robbery of Auburn business

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department has made a second arrest in a business robbery that happened earlier this month.

According to police, Brandon Dewayne Scott, age 31, from Opelika, was arrested on June 14, 2021, on a felony warrant charging him with robbery second degree.

The arrest stems from an incident on June 12, 2021, in which a business in the 2400 block of Bent Creek Road was robbed.

Scott has been booked into the Lee County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

William Payton Moody, age 19, was also arrested in connection to the robbery.

Police say at the time of the robbery, the victim told them a suspect entered the business and threatened the use of force and then took money.

Moody was arrested a short time later on a warrant charging him with robbery second degree. Moody booked into the Lee County Jail on a $50,000 bond the same day as the robbery.