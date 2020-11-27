 

Police: Man forced his way into Myrtle Beach hotel, kidnapped 2 people

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police have charged a man after they say he forced his way into a hotel and kidnapped two people at gunpoint.

Rysheen Williams, 40, of Columbia, SC, broke into the Palette Resort at 703 South Ocean Blvd. on Wednesday just before midnight, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

He took two people at gunpoint and fled the area, police said. Williams and the other people were found in Florence and taken into custody within four hours.

Both victims were recovered and unharmed. The Florence County Sheriffs Office, Florence City Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the FBI assisted in the search and arrest.

“I am thankful for the quick action by our team and for our law enforcement partners who helped recover the victims unharmed,” said Chief Amy Prock.

Williams has been charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, burglary first degree, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. 

Additional charges are possible as the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

73° / 59°
Periods of heavy rain
Periods of heavy rain 100% 73° 59°

Saturday

71° / 55°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 71° 55°

Sunday

63° / 48°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 63° 48°

Monday

51° / 30°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 51° 30°

Tuesday

48° / 27°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 48° 27°

Wednesday

56° / 30°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 56° 30°

Thursday

58° / 45°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 58° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

8 PM
Showers
40%
67°

66°

9 PM
Light Rain
90%
66°

64°

10 PM
Heavy Rain
90%
64°

63°

11 PM
Rain
90%
63°

63°

12 AM
Rain
100%
63°

62°

1 AM
Rain
90%
62°

62°

2 AM
Rain
90%
62°

62°

3 AM
Rain
80%
62°

62°

4 AM
Light Rain
70%
62°

61°

5 AM
Showers
60%
61°

62°

6 AM
Showers
40%
62°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories