Police: Man shot on East Crovat Street in LaGrange, police looking for shooter

LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder following a shooting on East Crovat Street on Monday.

According to police, the investigation began when officers responded to 100 block of East Crovat Street, where they found the victim, Martez Cole, lying in the street. Police said Cole had been shot in the chest and arm.

Following the shooting, Cole was taken by helicopter to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment. His condition is currently not available.

Police, during their investigation, have identified Jermill Fannin as the person who shot Cole. According to police, an argument between the two lead to the shooting. Police said Fannin shot Cole twice and then fled the scene.

Following the shooting, warrants for Criminal Attempt Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon were issued for Fannin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Jermill Fannin is urged to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000.

