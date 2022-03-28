BROWN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois police officer is recovering from a serious gunshot wound he suffered Saturday night while arresting a man.

More News from WRBL

The man who police say shot the officer, 29-year-old Daniel Payne of Greenbrier, Tenn., was arrested and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer.

Payne was pulled over in Mendosia Saturday night, but he sped away from the traffic stop. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies pursued Payne through two counties until he crashed in Brown County.

As officers were approaching Payne’s wrecked car, he began shooting at them, hitting an officer of the Chapin Police Department. Officers returned fire and Payne surrendered.

The injured officer, a 39-year-old man with seven years of service, is being treated at an area hospital.

Payne is being held in the Schuyler County Jail on a $1 million bond.