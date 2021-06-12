 

Police presence on 4th and Broadway

Crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a person in custody following an afternoon manhunt centered on the Columbus Historic District, a source familiar with the situation tells News 3.

News 3 was on the scene this afternoon, where there was police presence with crime tape up on 4th Street and Broadway.

Police Chief Freddie Blackmon is expected to hold a news conference late this afternoon or early this evening.

A Neighborhood watch page for the Historic District is also reporting someone is in custody.

Stay with News 3 on-air and online as we update you with details.

