Police release photos of suspected car in drive-by shooting that killed one man Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus Police have released more information about the drive-by shooting that killed one man on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are now looking for the car they believe was involved in the shooting.







Witnesses described the suspect and suspect vehicle as a black male driver, approx. 18-30 years of age driving a Gold or Beige colored older model Mercury Grand Marquis type sedan.

Police say on February 19 at around 2:00 p.m., the Columbus Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot near the intersection of Brighton Road and Quincy Drive.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they discovered 27-year-old Rober Grear suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where he passed away as a result of his injuries.

It was reported to the investigators that GREAR was walking down Brighton Road when a vehicle pulled up next to him and fired a shot. The vehicle then fled the area.

The Homicide Unit is asking anyone with any information about the murder of ROBERT GREAR to please contact Sgt. D. Wysinger at 706-225-4469 or Dwysinger@columbusga.org.