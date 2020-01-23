Police release photos of two suspects wanted for breaking into cars in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Property Crimes Unit of the Columbus Police Department released pictures of two of many suspects wanted for “breaking into cars all over town.”

Police say they have been involved with several vehicle break-ins this week at 8500 Franciscan Woods Drive. “They have subsequently used bank cards found inside the vehicles,” the Department’s Facebook post says.

“AT LEAST ONE OF THESE INDIVIDUALS is also involved with the vehicle break-ins on Whittlesey Blvd. If you have any information as to the identity of these individuals please contact the Property Crimes Unit at (706) 653-3424 and reference the case number 20-001565 .

You may also message our Facebook page with information.”