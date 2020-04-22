Police release surveillance photos, working to identify Walmart robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have released surveillance photos of a man who allegedly robbed an elderly victim at the Walmart on Victory Drive on April 21.

Police say that around 10:20 a.m., the robbery suspect walked up to an elderly man and asked for money to buy food while the victim waited for their curbside grocery pickup. When the victim pulled out his wallet to help the suspect, the man reached into the car and struggled with the victim.

The suspect was able to take the victim’s money and fled on foot, according to police.

The Robbery/Assault Division is asking the public to help them identify the suspect pictured in the surveillance photos.

Anyone with information about the case or who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact CPD Sgt. Ray Mills at (706)225-4259.