 

Police reveal new information leading to murder arrest in Destiny Nelson case

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Police testimony in Recorder’s Court revealed new details that led to an arrest in the 2017 murder of a Columbus teenager.

Keyonna James, 19, waived her court appearance on Friday, January 8, 2020, the day after police announced she was charged with the murder of Destiny Nelson.

James was already in jail on an unrelated murder charge, one of the suspects in the death of Marion Ralph who was killed in April 2017. 

A source close to the case tells News 3 James is the cousin of Dominque Horton.  Horton was murdered on January 5, 2017. That’s led to implications that Nelson’s murder may have been a mistaken gang retaliation for Horton’s death.

Shortly after Nelson’s murder in 2017, Columbus police told the public they believed the murder resulted from botched gang violence.   

26-year-old Dondre Hill and 21-year-old William Washington were arrested in March 2017 for Horton’s murder.

James will be held without bond.

District Attorney Mark Jones says police expect additional arrests in Nelson’s murder.

