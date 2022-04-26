BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A reward is being offered after shots were fired at a crowded gas station in Buena Vista nearly two weeks ago. Police said there were more than a dozen people in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

The attempted shooting in question happened on April 15, 2022 at the Gas N Go store, located at the corner of 6th Avenue and Broad Street.

According to Buena Vista Police, the family of a man who was chased and nearly shot during the incident is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Raheem Ryan White, the man wanted in connection to the incident.

Police released video of the incident, saying the video tells the story. In the video, White is wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He is initially seen in the left side of the video, but makes his way over to the right side area near pump number 5, where he pulls out his gun and shoots at the victim. He then chases the victim, seen wearing black. White then goes after the victim, running between two black cars. He then goes to a white truck on the left, gets in and drives away.

(Below is video of the incident released Buena Vista Police. The video has been looped.)

Police said they are continuing to track leads in the case and won’t give up until White has been caught. They are asking people to speak up.

“We are going to keep this story alive until Raheem is brought to justice! Raheem needs to do the right thing; the warrants are not going away, ” said Assistant Police Chief Sharon Williams.

Police said White has several active arrest warrants:

Aggravated Assault (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (Felony)

Discharge of a Firearm near a Public Highway (Misdemeanor) and Reckless Conduct (Misdemeanor)

White should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact please call 911 or the Buena Vista Police Department at 229-649-3673.