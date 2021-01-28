 

Police say woman injured on Dogwood Avenue after multiple shootings on the Midtown street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are continuing to investigate multiple shootings that left one woman injured Wednesday night on Dogwood Avenue.

On Thursday night, multiple police units responded to the area Dogwood Avenue, where police tape is cordoning off an area of the roadway.

The shootings happened just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of the Midtown street. Shots were fired into two homes. A woman in one of the house was struck by multiple shot, a police spokesperson tells News 3. That victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midotwn campus where she is being treated.

No arrests have been made.

