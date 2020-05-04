Police searching for stolen Diamond Cargo truck trailer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for the trailer stolen from a Diamond Cargo truck in April. While a suspect is in custody, the trailer has not yet been recovered.

Police say that the owner of the enclosed trailer, valued at $25,000, reported the trailer stolen on April 8. It had been stolen from inside of a locked fence at Joey’s Thrift Mall on 10th Avenue, according to police.

Video surveillance shows someone cutting the lock off of the fence and pulling a vehicle up to the trailer before leaving the property with the trailer attached.

During their investigation, Columbus Police Corporal L. Lockhart worked with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and identified a suspect, Mark Donaldson.

Donaldson was taken into custody by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on May 1, then taken to Muscogee County Jail on May 4, but the trailer has still not been found.

Police ask that anyone with information about the trailer’s whereabouts or its contents contact Cpl. Lockhart at 706-653-3424.