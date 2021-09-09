Police: Source of Opelika High School bomb threat was 13-year-old from Florida

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police say they have determined the source of a bomb threat made to Opelika High School earlier this week.

According to investigators, a 13-year-old juvenile from Florida with no connections to Opelika was the source of the bomb threat made on Wednesday.

Following the threat, Opelika High School was evacuated. Investigators say K9 units from the Auburn Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office were brought in to search the school, and following a thorough sweep, no bomb was found.

Additionally, according to police, a Snapchat screenshot circulating online was determined to be a threat directed at another school, in a different town on a separate date and had no relation to this incident.

No word on if any charges will be filed in the incident. Officials say the Opelika Police Department is working with the Lee County District Attorney’s Office and authorities in Florida to determine the next steps in the investigation.