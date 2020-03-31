POLICE: Suspect in custody for murder of Ronnie Jackson, Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a suspect in custody for the Feb. 11 murder of Ronnie Jackson, Jr. Police developed Nico Cordarrell Fitzpatrick as a suspect, and he was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Police went to the 600 block of 5th Avenue after receiving reports of a person being shot. As they arrived on scene, officers found Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The Homicide Unit developed Fitzpatrick as a suspect during their investigation, and he was apprehended on March 31 by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force with help from the Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit.

Fitzpatrick’s preliminary hearing will be Thursday, April 2 at 9 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.

Police ask that anyone with information about the murder of Ronnie Jackson, Jr. to call Cpl. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363.