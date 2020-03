COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with a Thursday night shooting in the 1100 block of 12th Street, according to Columbus police.

A 28-year-old woman was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown campus for treatment of injuries suffered in the domestic dispute.

The teenager turned himself into police overnight, Maj. J.D. Hawk said.