POLICE: “This was a planned robbery,” Suspects in New Year’s Day murder appear in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two suspects in the New Year’s Day shooting and killing of a 26-year-old man, had their preliminary court hearing Friday morning.

17-year-old Dequarius Richardson and a 16-year-old juvenile stood before a judge while their charges were read to them. They both pled not guilty.

Police say on January 1 around 1:20 a.m. they received a call in reference to a shooting at the Elizabeth Canty Apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they discovered “a lifeless body outside of the 204 building,” said Detective Sherman Hayes.

The victim was identified later as Javante Jackson. He died from a single gunshot to the abdomen. Detectives say when they approached his body “his pockets were turned inside out.”

Detectives say they were told that he had just left the apartment with a relative named ‘Big Man,’ later identified as DeQuarius Richardson. Detectives were told that “a minute later” the victim’s girlfriend heard gunshots.

Silence followed and then she found Jackson.

Witness told detectives “Big Man came over to her apartment asked him to go to the studio to rap and hang out.”

When Big Man and Jackson left the apartment, detectives say Big Man gave Jackson an unloaded gun and said “you should protect yourself.” Shortly after, they were met by the juvenile in a car – later described as the small, white, four-door sedan.

An eyewitness described the shooter as a tall, skinny, black man with long dreads carrying a shotgun and then fled, getting into the car.



Detectives say after conducting an investigation they identified Big Man through other relatives. They arrived at a home on Cusseta road and found the car.

Police found Richardson at the residence and they took him to the Public Safety Building. There, he matched the description of the eyewitness.

Both suspects provided statements to police where they both originally stated they were not involved in the case. After a four hour interrogation, they implicated themselves.

In the conclusion of the interrogation, it was revealed that this was a “planned robbery over seven grams of weed.” Detectives say it was “established by Richardson and carried out with the assistance of the juvenile.”

Richardson told police “He came to the apartment to pick up Jackson because he knew he was selling weed and the plan was to finesse him out of it.”

Later in the investigation, the firearm, a 20 gauge shotgun, was found on Cusseta Road along with the suspect’s vehicle.

The State added an additional charge of armed robbery for both suspects.

Their cases are now bound to Superior Court based on probable cause. They were both denied bond.