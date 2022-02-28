PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – Prattville Police Department are looking for a suspect that made multiple fraudulent purchases using a stolen debit card from Feb. 18-21, 2022.

The unidentified male is wanted for Theft of Property 3rd degree and Fraudulent use of a Credit Card.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!